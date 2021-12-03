University of Oklahoma sorority under investigation for alleged hazing

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma’s Delta Gamma sorority is now at the center of an investigation.

University officials told KFOR this all revolves around hazing allegations that have recently come to light.

Delta Gamma

University officials have not released details on what happened but did release the following statement:

“The university was recently made aware of an assessment completed by Delta Gamma international executive office. Due to the assessment’s findings, the Delta Gamma international executive office has placed the OU Delta Gamma chapter on limited status. The allegations are under review by OU Fraternity and Sorority Programs and Services and the Office of Student Conduct. The university is working closely with Delta Gamma to conduct an investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the university will address the matter as appropriate.” UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA

One OU student shared her opinion about hazing in general.

“An organization can definitely plummet because of it. I think a lot of people disregard sororities or fraternities because the hazing is so prominent,” said Danielle Bacha.

KFOR reached out to the sorority’s national headquarters multiple times about the hazing allegations, but have not yet heard back from sorority officials.

The university is also not releasing many details at this time on what prompted the hazing investigation.