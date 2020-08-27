University of Oklahoma to administer mandatory diversity training to all students, faculty & staff

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma is requiring all students, faculty and staff on all three university campuses to participate in a mandatory diversity training program.

The training will be provided online and will launch next week with the aim of providing learning experiences designed to foster a more inclusive campus community, a university news release states.

All students, faculty and staff are required to take the course at least once every three years. Other diversity education and workshop options will be available annually.

“Our university has a dynamic, promising future, but we simply cannot reach our full potential unless we become a true place of belonging where every member of the OU family feels seen, heard and valued,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “Involving all students, faculty and staff in this new diversity training program reinforces our belief that we all share the responsibility of advancing fundamental change.”

Training includes five learning modules that address topics such as indentities, power, privilege and creating a culture of respect.

“The training includes interactive, scenario-based videos where participants’ choices impact the outcome of a narrative. It also includes a portion that fosters active listening and conversation skills,” the news release states.

Participants are able to proceed through the training at their own schedule.

The program was developed by Everfi and presents a common framework for all participants that is tailored to student and employee populations, according to the news release.

OU is implementing the diversity training program as part of its ongoing effort to foster a community culture of belonging and emotional growth for all.

Harroz said the training program promotes systemic change.

“At OU, who we are and what we stand for matters,” Harroz said. “This universal training requirement for every member of our community underscores the important role each of us plays in building a culture of inclusivity on our campuses and beyond.”

Click here for more information about diversity, equity and inclusion online training.

