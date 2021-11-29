University of Oklahoma to discuss Riley’s departure to USC

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – For the past 24 hours, Sooner fans have been reeling after a bombshell announcement by OU head coach Lincoln Riley.

On Sunday, Riley announced that he would be leaving the University of Oklahoma immediately after accepting the head coaching position at the University of Southern California.

After the bombshell announcement, several key recruits decided to decommit to the university and Spencer Rattler said he has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Officials with the University of Oklahoma announced that it would hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the move and possible developments.

The news conference will feature OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr., Athletics Director Joe Castiglione, and interim head football coach Bob Stoops.

