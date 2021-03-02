University of Oklahoma to resume in-person classes at regular capacity university-wide this coming fall

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – University of Oklahoma administrators plan to return the university to in-person classes held at regular capacity for the fall 2021 semester.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. issued a letter to university staff and students, stating the planned return to in-person classes at regular capacity.

“Because of your efforts, along with the promise of multiple vaccines and widespread inoculation against the COVID-19 virus, I’m pleased to share that we are planning for a resumption of in-person classes at regular capacity university-wide for the fall 2021 semester with necessary safety precautions in place,” Harroz said in the letter.

The university switched to online courses after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Oklahoma last March. When in-person classes resumed, they were at reduced capacity to continue mitigating the spread of the virus.

“As challenging as it’s been, the OU spirit has inspired our community to remain steadfast and strong. Together, you have remained vigilant and flexible, graciously supporting one another, doing your part to make our campuses as safe as possible, and ensuring that our academic mission continues uninterrupted. You have shown the world why the University of Oklahoma is a place like no other, and I have never been prouder,” Harroz said.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the university’s Chief COVID Officer, guided the decision to return in-person classes to regular capacity, according to Harroz.

“Our priority remains focused on the health and welfare of the OU community. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in the coming months, ensuring that all appropriate health and safety measures are in place,” Harroz said.

Harroz acknowledged that resuming full-capacity classes will be an adjustment for many, but said additional details and information will be provided in the coming weeks and months.

To read Harroz’s full letter, go to www.ou.edu/web/news_events/articles/news_2021/fall-semester-update-from-president-harroz.