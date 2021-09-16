University of Oklahoma’s College of Arts and Sciences renamed in gratitude of Dodge Family gift

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma’s College of Arts and Sciences has been renamed after the family of a university luminary.

The OU Board of Regents approved renaming the college to the Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences, in gratitude for a historic donation from the family of Homer L. Dodge, a renowned educator and scientist who was a former OU faculty member, department chair and dean, according to university officials.

The donation will be divided equally between OU’s College of Arts and Sciences and its Homer L. Dodge Department of Physics and Astronomy. It will predominately benefit student scholarships and research fellowships.

“This extraordinary gift from the Dodge family is momentous, not only for its size, but for the life-changing impact it will have on our students for generations to come,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “The Dodge family has been a linchpin in our university’s story for over a century, beginning with legendary physics Professor Homer Dodge. This generous gift solidifies their family’s legacy, underscoring their deep commitment to inspiring budding scientists to seize the vanguard of research discoveries. We are profoundly grateful for their unparalleled support and belief in our dynamic vision for a bright future.”

The amount of the gift was not stated in a university news release, but was described as “historic.”

“This gift is transformational,” said Guy L. Patton, OU Foundation president and CEO. “It raises the bar for giving to OU and will propel our fundraising efforts.”

Homer Dodge was the head of the OU Physics Department, created and became the director of OU’s School of Engineering in 1924, served as dean of the Graduate College, helped organize the American Association of Physics Teachers and helped found OU’s University Senate.

He died in 1983 at the age of 95.