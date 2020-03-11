University of Tulsa moves to online classes in light of student being related to coronavirus patient

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Tulsa is taking all classes online after it was learned that the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tulsa County is the relative of a student at the university.

University officials announced on Twitter that all classes will move to virtual instruction, effective Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The complete statement is as follows:

“The University of Tulsa is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and working with the Tulsa Health Department. As of Tuesday, March 10, two cases of the disease have been confirmed in Tulsa County, one of which is a family member of a student. In light of these developments, TU is implementing its social distancing policy, effective Wednesday, March 11. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our students and employees as we aim to reduce the risk of exposure for all members of our community. To facilitate social distancing, all classes will move to virtual instruction beginning Wednesday, March 11. Given the likelihood of significant disruptions to life on campus, students who are able are strongly encouraged to go home, access classes online and remain off campus until at least April 5. Students who remain on campus should expect to receive instruction remotely. Campus is not closed, and this decision does not affect or extend spring break, March 16-20. Classes will resume online on March 23.”

Earlier Tuesday, Tulsa County health officials said a second individual tested presumptive positive for coronavirus in Tulsa County.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state – also in Tulsa County – on Friday, March 6. That person was described as a man in his 50s who recently traveled to Italy, which has become a coronavirus hotbed.

The second confirmed patient was described as a woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy.

Medical experts are awaiting coronavirus test results in Oklahoma for 11 people, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health officials.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.