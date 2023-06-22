OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local university is working to make sure tribal members and employees can get an education without going into debt.

Mid-America Christian University has partnered with the Chickasaw Nation Department of Education to provide that assistance to eligible tribal members.

As part of the partnership, members of the Chickasaw Nation can earn a degree at MACU on-site or online while receiving a 30% tuition discount.

Student fees for members of the Chickasaw Nation will also be waived.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools organizations can use to positively impact change in their employees and community,” said MACU President Phil Greenwald. “Through this partnership, MACU will make the cost of education more affordable for citizens and employees of the Chickasaw Nation.”