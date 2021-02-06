Unoccupied Oklahoma City home with history of fires destroyed after catching fire again

Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Southwest Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A vacant home with a history of fires caught on fire again early Saturday morning in Southwest Oklahoma City and could not be salvaged.

Firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called at 4:25 a.m. to the 2700 block of Southwest 44th Street regarding a burning home.

Crews arrived at the scene and found a house fully involved in flames.

Firefighters attacked the flames and had the blaze extinguished after about 20 minutes.

A Fire Department official said the early morning fire was the third time the open, vacant home caught on fire. He said the structure was in “very poor condition” prior to the most recent blaze.

The house was a total loss, the official said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.