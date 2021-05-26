Unprecedented OKCPS school year ends, school administrators look forward to summer learning, full 2021-22 in-person class schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An unprecedented school year that saw a mix of in-person and at-home education amid the COVID-19 pandemic has come to an end for Oklahoma City Public Schools, and school officials now look forward to summer learning and in-person classes five days a week this coming fall.

OKCPS capped off the school year with in-person graduation ceremonies.

But much of this past school year was distinguished by students learning remotely from home via online access.

Students were sent home to learn remotely as new confirmed cases of COVID-19 showed up in schools. Other school districts in neighboring cities also placed students in remote learning as COVID cases were confirmed among both students and staff.

OKCPS students gradually returned to the classroom environment soon after the start of the second semester, with the school district utilizing a blended A/B schedule in which students were rotated between in-person and at-home learning.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel looks forward to the next school year, which is slated to have in-person classes five days a week.

“I am so proud of our students, teachers and families for their resilenceness in a very unique school year. We overcame challenges together and still managed to have a really successful year,” Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said. “Being able to see our seniors receive their diplomas in-person was an extra special moment after the year we have all had. Now, we are looking forward to launching our expanded summer learning program and of course already planning for five days a week of in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year. It is an exciting time to be at OKCPS!”

Students heading to class in Oklahoma City.

The first day of the 2021-22 school year will be Monday, Aug. 9. Until then, OKCPS will conduct its Jump into Summer Learning! program, expanding summer learning opportunities for all students in all grade levels, according to school officials.

Approximately 4,000 students were invited to attend in-person classes at school sites and all students can participate in virtual learning enhancements.

“There are also a number of camps and events available for students to attend through our community partners, with the district covering the fees,” school officials said. “OKCPS athletics will be hosting camps for athletes going into 6th – 12th grades.”

School transportation is available to students invited to summer in-person classes.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

Curbside meals will be provided free this summer to any OKCPS student at all 11 in-person summer learning sites.

“District leaders will continue working with OCCHD and other health officials to closely monitor the situation in our city, and we will work to keep our families informed during the summer months of any health guidance,” school officials said. “As a reminder, e3 virtual learning is still an option for students who elect that option. Pre-registration for e3 is still open and enrollment information for all learning pathways will be available in June.”

OKCPS will continue assisting families through Family Connect, a program that assists individuals who have mental and physical health needs, helps with transportation and provides financial and employment opportunities. Families who need such assistance are asked to call (405) 587-FEEL for more information.