MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Midwest Pointe Apartments has been condemned because it’s “unsafe” and “uninhabitable” which will puts families out on the curb.

Midwest Pointe Apartments. KFOR photo. Midwest Pointe Apartments. KFOR photo.

At the May 16 meeting for the City Council of Midwest City, a report was submitted by multiple members of city staff identifying hazardous conditions and code violations throughout the complex.

The owner and the management company for the complex were put on notice that issues within the facility needed to be addressed immediately. As of June 20, city staff has received only a partial engineering report for Midwest Pointe Apartments and an incomplete building permit application.

The Midwest Pointe complex has been cited for 64 code violations dating back to November 2019 that range from structural damage to routine maintenance, according to city officials.

Midwest City staff was unable to locate permits for any repairs made to the facility. Pictures from within the complex show makeshift structural supports and failing staircases, according to a press release.

Because there was a lack of evidence showing complex management was working to fix the problems cited by the city, dilapidation notices were posted all over the complex.

“The emergency notice went to every single apartment, whether we thought it was vacant or not and every vehicle in the complex on June 20th, and that is a month after the council voted the facility as dilapidated,” explained Midwest City Communications and Marketing Director, Josh Ryan.

News 4 stopped by the apartment complex Wednesday afternoon and saw several notices still taped to doors and even the leasing office.

Some doors even had a letter from the city’s Chief Building Official. The letter stated, “The apartments no longer meet the minimum housing standard requirements for Midwest City. Due to the property owner not correcting the conditions, all of the apartments will need to be vacated no later than August 1, 2023.”

Letter from Midwest City to Midwest Pointe residents. KFOR photo. Dilapidation notice at Midwest Points Apartments Wednesday afternoon. KFOR photo. Dilapidation notice at Midwest Points Apartments Wednesday afternoon. KFOR photo.

Ryan told KFOR the notices came a month after the city deemed the complex dilapidated because they typically give building owners and managers a 30 day window to try to resolve any issues.

“I can’t get into the discussions that are taking place between us and the apartment complex, but they have reached out to us and they are speaking with our city attorney. Really what we’re concerned about at this point is the residents that are still there,” said Ryan.

As families are leaving the property, Ryan said they will continue to monitor the complex and make sure it’s secure.

News 4 asked if there was a possibility of revitalizing the complex and bringing it back to life. Unfortunately, he said the complex would need major renovations for it to remain standing.

“It is considered condemned at this point. The ultimate goal is at an undetermined date, is to demolish the facility,” stated Ryan.

Although considered condemned and dilapidated, News 4 has seen several advertisements for available apartments as of Wednesday night. One website even offers half off first month’s rent.

News 4 stopped by Midwest Pointe Apartments’ leasing office to talk with a manager, but were told by another representative, “[The manager] told me they weren’t going to do any interviews. That’s all they told me.”

The manager then provided News 4 with a corporate email for more information. We’ve since reached out, but have not heard back.

News 4 spoke with a couple residents off camera who weren’t clear on what was happening with the complex.

A woman said she had just moved into a Midwest Pointe apartment in April. She moved to Oklahoma from California.

A man told KFOR he’s not sure of any other nearby apartment complex that has as cheap of rent as Midwest Pointe. He fears he may become homeless again.

Ryan said they want to help residents as much as possible with transitioning to a new home.

He provided KFOR with a list of resources ranging from shelters and nearby apartments to organizations that help with rent and utilities.

If you’re looking for more information, Ryan suggests calling City Hall at 405-732-2281.