Unsafe speed cause of double fatality ATV crash in Major County

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are dead after an ATV crash in Major County this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Thursday, around 1:45 a.m. on County Road 45, near Ringwood, OK.

According to a trooper’s report, Isaac Schmidt, 29, of Ringwood, was riding the ATV with passenger Jason Dunlap, also 29, of Hominy, on the county road at a high rate of speed.

Schmidt lost control and departed the roadway to the left into a ditch, overturning and then rolling one time before striking a tree.

Schmidt and Dunlap were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision was due to an unsafe speed, and Schmidt’s condition at the time of the crash is under investigation.

