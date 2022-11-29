OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
In February, The Canton at Classen Curve caught fire and burned violently for days. Oklahoma City firefighters struggled to put the massive fire out. After four days, the fire was distinguished with the building being a total loss.
On Wednesday, December 14, at 9 a.m., Dakil Auctioneers will be auctioning the unused item from the complex at Dakil Auctioneers, Inc. at 200 NW 114th St., Oklahoma City, OK. The items up for auction will be located at four different locations.
Some of the items available for auction are:
- Pallets of LVT
- Ceramic tile & carpet tile
- Rolls of carpet
- Dishwashers
- Bathroom faucets
- Kitchen & lavatory sinks
- Various paint colors
- Window blinds
- Cabinets
Inspection will be held on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. There will also be inspection the day of the auction starting at 8 a.m.
For a list of all items available and where they are located, visit Dakil Auctioneers’ website.