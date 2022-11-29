Canton Apartments at Classen Curve on fire at NW 63rd and Western.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.

In February, The Canton at Classen Curve caught fire and burned violently for days. Oklahoma City firefighters struggled to put the massive fire out. After four days, the fire was distinguished with the building being a total loss.

The Canton at Classen Curve in flames in February 2022. Image KFOR.

On Wednesday, December 14, at 9 a.m., Dakil Auctioneers will be auctioning the unused item from the complex at Dakil Auctioneers, Inc. at 200 NW 114th St., Oklahoma City, OK. The items up for auction will be located at four different locations.

Some of the items available for auction are:

Pallets of LVT

Ceramic tile & carpet tile

Rolls of carpet

Dishwashers

Bathroom faucets

Kitchen & lavatory sinks

Various paint colors

Window blinds

Cabinets

Inspection will be held on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. There will also be inspection the day of the auction starting at 8 a.m.

For a list of all items available and where they are located, visit Dakil Auctioneers’ website.