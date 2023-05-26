TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Many people will probably be spending time at Oklahoma lakes this weekend, but experts say they aren’t the only ones getting a tan.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared photos of a rare paddlefish that was recently caught in Tulsa County.

Anglers with Oklahoma Paddlefish Guide Service captured a large paddlefish that was black in color.

The department says that while all paddlefish have the ability to be pitch black, it is rarely seen in wild, adult fish.

“It is likely that his paddlefish spent some time in clear, shallow water, effectively getting a dark suntan. In fact, you can see its tan lines around the gill cover,” the agency posted on Facebook.

If you are planning to head to the lake this weekend, let this serve as a reminder to wear some sunscreen!

As for the fish, it was released back into the wild.