TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Tulsa Police Department need your help identifying the suspect(s) responsible for numerous fires set in downtown Tulsa.

On March 21, an unidentified person set fire to a police truck at the Tulsa Police Department main building. Numerous other fires were set March 21 – 23.

Surveillance footage shows potential arson suspect. Images courtesy ATF.

ATF officials say surveillance video from multiple locations showed, what appeared to be, the same suspect.

“Fire, when used as a tool of violence, can ruin lives, property, and the American sense of security. ATF is determined to help our partners locate this individual before they attempt to

strike again. Please, if you know this individual, contact the authorities before something devastating occurs,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

Anyone with any information about this crime should call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or fill out the form on ATF’s website.