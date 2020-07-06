Up to a third of OKCPS parents surveyed say they plan to do at-home learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As schools around the country prepare for the fall semester, the classroom will look different in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, including in Oklahoma City Public Schools.

They are giving options to let parents decide if their child goes back to the classroom or stay home to learn virtually.



“There is still so much that is unknown and these are just very difficult decisions to make, and so they are, I think, being reflective about that and discussing what’s best for their families,” Deputy Superintendent Jason Brown said.



Brown says a recent survey found about a third of parents are learning towards at-home learning.



“Just given the uncertainty of the times we knew that parents would want the option to educate them at home or have them work from home instead of having them come to school and being exposed to other students,” Brown said.



And since the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, the district is planning on sending out another survey.



Meanwhile, 85% of Edmond parents surveyed want their child to go to a traditional classroom setting.

They cited mental health, parent requirements for distance learning and motivation as some of the concerns.

OKCPS says they will continue to be flexible as the situation changes.



“I don’t think that’s ideal, learning educationally for anyone to feel like that’s the best plan but we also know that may be the safest plan given what may happen with the numbers,” Brown said.



For in-person learning, there will be daily temperature checks.

OKCPS will require staff to wear a face mask and highly encourage students to do so as well and mobile hand sanitizing stations will be in every classroom to name a few.



Students 3rd through 12th grade have the option to learn in a virtual format.

OKCPS will give the students computer devices and hot spots if needed.



Norman Schools will release their plan at next week’s board meeting, while Edmond Schools is set to release their plan on Monday night.

Putnam City Schools will release their “Return To Learn” plan on July 14.

Mid-Del Schools is scheduled to release their plan at the July 13 board meeting. And Yukon Schools say they will release their plan in Mid July.



Deer Creek Schools released their plan in late June. View their plan here.



For more information on OKCPS’ plan, visit this link.

