OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This weekend, some Oklahoma County residents will get the chance to have their criminal records cleared, for free.

This is the third year volunteer attorneys will be giving folks a second chance at a better life through expungement.

The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City is expecting around 1,000 people at this life-changing event.

“I think there’s no greater situation than having gone through a system, paid your debt to society, and then you can’t move on in a very legitimate way,” said Jabar Schumate with the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City.

The group is expecting another large turnout at their annual expungement expo.

Saturday, people whose previous criminal charges are eligible for expungement will be able to work with an attorney to start the process for free.

Typically, it can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000, something most of these non-violent offenders cannot afford but need to find employment.

“Hopefully, with help to get this off the record, we can get individuals better jobs, we can get them back in the economy,” Schumate told News 4.

Schumate says seeing the success stories is why they keep this important event going.

“One of our first candidates is in the process of buying her home,” Schumate said. “This is what we call not just a second chance, we call it getting new wings. And we hope to see individuals get their new wings.”

The expo will be this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Metro Tech’s Springlake Campus in OKC.

For more information, visit urbanleagueok.org

An expungement will only go so far when it comes to wiping out the public record tied to your crime.

While your conviction may disappear from court records, an expungement does not require news outlets to take down online stories that were previously published about your criminal activity.