Upcoming unemployment claim processing events reach capacity

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has handed out all front-line-passes for the two upcoming unemployment claim processing events at the Reed Conference Center.

OESC is hosting two more days – July 8 and July 9 – of processing unemployment claims at the Reed Center in Midwest City from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The events have reached full capacity of 500 claimants per day,” an OESC news release states. “Claimants arriving at the Reed Center on Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9 will need to present a front-of-line pass at check-in before meeting with OESC staff about their claim.”

OESC will be holding additional claim processing events on July 15 and 16 in Tulsa, and is assessing the need to hold even more events.

Claimants who need continued support on their claims are advised to attend one of the upcoming events, reach out to their local office to schedule an appointment or to speak with a virtual agent on oesc.ok.gov.

“The Eastside OESC location in Oklahoma City will be open again to serve claimants on Monday, July 13, following the conclusion of this week’s events at the Reed Center,” the news release states.

