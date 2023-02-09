GEARY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says a warrant has been issued following an investigation for a weapon being fired near the Geary Elementary School while children and staff were present.

Blaine County police officials say a bench warrant was issued for Braden Donnie Scott Hensley for Recklessly Handling a Firearm, and he has been taken into custody from his residence at this time.

Photo courtesy of Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Braden Donnie Scott Hensley

Blaine County Sheriff’s departments says that Hensley is being held in the Blaine County Jail on a $5,000 dollar bond.