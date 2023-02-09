GEARY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says a warrant has been issued following an investigation for a weapon being fired near the Geary Elementary School while children and staff were present.
Blaine County police officials say a bench warrant was issued for Braden Donnie Scott Hensley for Recklessly Handling a Firearm, and he has been taken into custody from his residence at this time.
Blaine County Sheriff’s departments says that Hensley is being held in the Blaine County Jail on a $5,000 dollar bond.