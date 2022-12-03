EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Sarah Hull-Degroat a staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged ‘inappropriate communication’ with a student.

According to officials, Deer Creek School District uses internet safety solutions that monitor for inappropriate information on the district’s network.

On Friday, the district was made aware of inappropriate contact between a staff member and a student.

School officials say the staff member was placed on administrative leave and taken into custody by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

As of late Friday evening, police officials tell KFOR Sarah Hull-Degroat has been booked into jail.

Photo Courtesy of Oklahoma County Jail of Sarah Hull-Degroat

Deer Creek School District says they are working closely with law enforcement while the investigation continues.

“The safety of our students continues to be our top priority.” said Lenis DeRieux, Deer Creek Assistant Superintendent.

Stay with KFOR as we keep you update as the case continues.