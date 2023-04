Update @ 5:00 p.m. – Fire officials have confirmed the fire is contained. Condition of the two people injured is still unknown at this time.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire officials say a grow facility located at Charter Oak & Sooner Road is currently burning.

KFOR’s McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flew over the scene showing smoke billowing out of one of the buildings. Initial reports say two people have been injured with bad burns.

This story is developing.