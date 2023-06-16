GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Guthrie councilman, who is charged with the shooting death of his employee has now been sentenced to life in prison.

Earlier this year, Daniel Triplett was convicted of killing his employee, Brent Mack.

Daniel Triplett

Mack was found buried under the septic tank on Oct. 22 in Logan County. An autopsy by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office states that Mack died from a gunshot wound to the upper back. His death was ruled as a homicide.

During the trial, Triplett took the stand and claimed he killed Mack in self-defense. Triplett said, “I’m not guilty of murder. I’m guilty of self defense. And I’m guilty of burying the body.”

Triplett told prosecutors he believed the investigation would have hurt his reputation, he was embarrassed. He said, “I freaked out” and “It was my bad.” Triplett said security video shows Mack jumped down into a septic tank hold.

In April, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and desecration of a body.

During sentencing, Triplett said he was remorseful but the victim’s family didn’t believe him.

Triplett who is 68, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.