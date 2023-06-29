OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/NonDoc) – A former State Representative has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a federal jury in his girlfriend’s death.

Dan Kirby was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a motorcycle crash last July near Checotah. His girlfriend, Sheryl Bichsel was thrown off the bike and died the next day at a hospital.

Prosecutors say Kirby had drugs and alcohol in his system.

Kirby was convicted in federal court Wednesday, according to online news publication NonDoc.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set. He faces a maximum sentence of up to eight years in prison.