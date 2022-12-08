GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) — 15-year-old Dasan Clark of Guthrie who was convicted of first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence has been sentenced.

Clark was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in the Department of Corrections.

He is expected to serve 35 years; the balance of the sentence will be suspended.

Count #2 Clark is to serve 10 years. Both counts are to be served concurrently one with the other.

This case brings closure to charges that were filed against against 15-year-old Dasan Clark in November of 2021.

Dasan Clark was being charged as an adult after allegedly shooting and killing 14-year-old Antwoine Watson in November of 2021, following an altercation.

In a previous interview, police told KFOR the pair knew each other before the shooting; a court affidavit noted a “…deterioration in interactions” between them.

Documents also revealed the two engaged in a fight and Watson was shot multiple times while sitting in a car.

Dasan Clark has been advised of his right to appeal.

