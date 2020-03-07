Update: Home destroyed by blaze near Langston University campus

Update: Multiple homes have been destroyed by the large fire burning near the Langston University campus.
Guthrie and Coyle firefighters are still battling the blaze.
One home has been damaged by the blaze in addition to the homes that were destroyed.
A firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion.
Original Story
LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie and Coyle fire departments are battling a structure fire either near or on the Langston University campus.
A fire official told News 4 at approximately 2:45 p.m. that firefighters have been battling the blaze for the past hour.
Further details about the structure have not been released.
