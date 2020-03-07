Update: Home destroyed by blaze near Langston University campus

The remains of a home destroyed by a fire near Langston University.

Update: Multiple homes have been destroyed by the large fire burning near the Langston University campus.

Guthrie and Coyle firefighters are still battling the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene of a large fire that destroyed homes near Langston University.

One home has been damaged by the blaze in addition to the homes that were destroyed.

A blaze near Langston University destroyed multiple homes.

A firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion.

Original Story

LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie and Coyle fire departments are battling a structure fire either near or on the Langston University campus.

A fire official told News 4 at approximately 2:45 p.m. that firefighters have been battling the blaze for the past hour.

Further details about the structure have not been released.

