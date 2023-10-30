TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – One of Oklahoma’s famed “Five Moons” native ballerinas is back home!

The statue of Majorie Tallchief is home after 18 months.

Tallchief, who died in 2021 at the age of 95, according to the Tulsa Historical Society, was the first Native American to be named “première danseuse étoile” in the Paris Opera Ballet, the highest rank a dancer can achieve at the Ballet. She performed for Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson and French President Charles de Gaulle. She later taught at the Dallas Ballet.

It was back in 2022 when a bronze statue of her was stolen in Tulsa. That is when the original sculpture stepped in and pieced it back together.

On Sunday, the unveiling of the statue was restored at the Tulsa Historical Society.