UPDATE: Man helps lead children to safety after daycare fire

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City families are breathing a sigh of relief after a fire ignited at a daycare center.

In all, 22 kids were saved, thanks in part to a man named Kevin Wallace, who happened to spot the smoke.

“Seen flames coming out from the canopy behind the building, got in the car, drove over there,” he said. “It was packed full of kids, had a bunch of kids in there.”

In a matter of minutes, the fire spread. First responders would find flames near SE 15th and Bryant.

“Requested immediate assistance from Midwest City and Tinker,” said Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell. “Knowing that we had a daycare, possibly some occupants there at the time.”

Twenty-two kids under the age of three and three adults were inside the daycare.

They were all rescued and removed, thanks in part, to Mr. Wallace.

“I’m just glad all the kids are safe,” he added.

Officials say the fire likely started outside the daycare.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with chest pain, but has since been released.

