OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police confirm one man is behind bars after a home invasion last Saturday.

Police officials say they responded to a home in the Northwest metro after someone called 911 saying there were people in the house beating someone up.

Tyrone Baskerville, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center

Authorities say when they arrived Tyrone Baskerville was found on top of another man beating him. Police say Baskerville had two additional accomplices and has been booked into jail on numerous charges and battery with a dangerous weapon. The victim was taken to the hospital.

No word on the individuals condition at this time.