Update: OHP ID’s woman who died after crashing vehicle through concrete barrier and falling into river

Update: The crash victim has been identified by Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials as 25-year-old Marissa Santiago of Moore, Okla.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman died from injuries she suffered when her vehicle crashed through a concrete barrier and fell into the river below early Saturday in North Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol official confirmed the woman's death. Her name has not yet been released.

The woman was driving on Interstate 44 during overnight hours when, at a high rate of speed, she crashed through a barrier in a construction zone. The vehicle then plummeted into the Deep Fork River, according to an Oklahoma City Fire Department official.

A motorist found the vehicle lying upside down in two-feet deep river water just after daylight.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and found the victim still alive in the vehicle, held upside down by her seatbelt.

Rescue crews freed the woman from the vehicle and rushed her to the OU Medical's Trauma Center, where she was listed in extremely critical condition.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.