EDITOR’S NOTE: Since this story first aired & published, KFOR has confirmed with Coppertone, the sunscreen in question was not under recall. Although the product contained a barcode tied to a recall notice, the lot number doesn’t match the recall criteria.

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma family says their young daughter was burnt to a crisp less than three hours into the family getaway.

Her father, Tally Sny told KFOR his daughter has “fairly fair skinned” and so he wanted to purchase a more organic sunscreen before hitting the road.

Sny and his daughter were swimming for less than three hours before he noticed his daughter appeared very red.

“At first, we thought it was a regular sunburn. We all have sunburns as kids,” said Sny. “And then the next day it started blistering really, really bad. The blisters popped, it looked like there was plastic under her skin, like a layer of plastic.”

Sny said his daughter looked like she had been in a tanning bed for a week.







Photos of Tally Sny’s daughter’s sunburn. Courtesy Kayla Blakenship.

Sny was concerned for his daughter and didn’t notice her burns getting better after a few days, so he rushed her to an Access Medical Center to have her looked at.

According to the medical records Sny sent to News 4, his daughter was prescribed silvadene, ibuprofen, and a soothing lotion such as aloe vera.

After the reaction Sny’s daughter had, he took a closer look at the Coppertone Pure & Simple Kid’s Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50, 5 oz. bottle they had recently purchased from a nearby Dollar General.

Sny said he tried looking up the barcode sticker on the bottle, hoping to find reviews, but he didn’t have any luck.

“There was a sticker, a barcode sticker over the original barcode that’s part of the bottle and somewhere along the chain it got changed for some reason or another,” added Sny. “We found a lot of really bad reviews with the original barcode.”





Photos of the sunscreen spray Tally Sny purchased for his daughter, revealing a recalled barcode. Courtesy Kayla Blakenship

That original barcode, 00072140028824 having been voluntarily recalled by Coppertone in 2021.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Coppertone voluntarily recalled specific lots of five Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products manufactured between the dates of January 10, 2021 and June 15, 2021.

Twelve lots of Coppertone spray products were impacted by this voluntary recall, specifically:

A list of recalled Coppertone sunscreen aerosol spray from the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The FDA reported that Coppertone had identified the presence of benzene in these lots of products.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it could, depending on the level and extent of exposure, result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders which can be life-threatening, according to the FDA.

The FDA went on to report that daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies.

As of September 30, 2021 the FDA claimed to not have any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Coppertone has notified its retailers by letter and arranged for returns of all voluntarily recalled lots of sunscreen spray products, according to the FDA.

Consumers are being urged to discontinue their usage with this product and to dispose of it appropriately.

Sny has not reached out to Dollar General nor filed a report against Coppertone with the FDA.

KFOR reached out to the FDA for comment, but a spokesperson directed us to their website for information.

The website News 4 was directed to shows the key elements of being “recall-ready.” The website details how a recall is issued and the FDA’s recommendations to businesses who may have a recalled product.

KFOR has also reached out to Dollar General as to how this could have happened. Their public relations department said they investigated Sny’s claims and did get in contact with Coppertone.

A Dollar General representative reached out via phone call to give information about their conversation with Coppertone. That representative said Dollar General does not want to be quoted though and deferred to Coppertone for an official statement.

Although Sny said his daughter is doing better as the days go on, “I was mad. I was sad for my daughter. You know, I just wish it didn’t happen. She’s afraid to go out in the sun, which is really disappointing because it’s summertime and the kids should be outside playing.”

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Coppertone sent KFOR the following statement on Friday:

“Following last year’s voluntary recall of 12 specific lots of five Coppertone aerosol sunscreen sprays manufactured between January 10, 2021 to June 15, 2021, Coppertone worked with Dollar General to place new UPC barcode stickers on product to help clearly label and differentiate between the new product and the previously recalled product. The recalled products are identified by the lot number on the can and not by the UPC. The 12 recalled lots can be found atwww.sunscreenrecall2021.com, which was communicated by the FDA and in the voluntary recall press release. Additionally, it is also important to remember that during these hot summer months where the sun is strongest, reading application directions carefully and re-applying often as the FDA advises is crucial to ensure effective sun protection.” Coppertone statement