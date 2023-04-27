UPDATE @ 8:21 p.m. – Oklahoma City Police has confirmed that no victims have been found. Authorities say there is property damage and shell casings on the ground but again at this time no victims.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police confirm they are on the scene of a possible shooting at 3909 Dunjee Boulevard.

The area is considered to be a housing authority complex.

KFOR has a crew on the scene showing a visual police presence.

No further details have been released at this time.

This story is developing.