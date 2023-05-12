UPDATE @ 8:01 p.m. – The Oklahoma County Sheriff Department has confirmed that Jayshion Benson has been located at this time.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Sheriff Department confirms that a 9- year old is missing.

Authorities say Jayshion Benson was last seen around 2 p.m. on Palmer Avenue today. Police confirm Jayshion was wearing black shorts and crocs but may not have a shirt on.

Public information officer Aaron Brilbeck says a shirt matching the description was found nearby but if Jayshion is wearing one it should be black/navy colored.

If you see Jayshion Benson police are asking you contact Spencer Police Department at 405.771.3798.

No photo or further information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.