CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for 4-year old Athena Brownfield, a missing Cyril girl continues as police officials confirm they are now moving the search towards bodies of water.

Right now police officials are conducting a pond searches in southern Grady County near bodies of water. OHP Trooper Foster says, “We have been searching bodies of water since day one at the request of OSBI. Any place the request assistance we have been going. Today is nothing different from every day of the investigation.”

KFOR has a crew on the scene of Roaring Creek Site 104 Reservoir in Grady County and will have the latest developments of Athena’s disappearance as they happen.

Yesterday, the second caregiver in the case of missing Oklahoma 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was arrested on a warrant for Murder in the First Degree and Child Neglect.

Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, and is expected to be extradited back to Oklahoma on one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Child Neglect.

He is currently being held at the Maricopa County Jail.

Ivon Adams. Image courtesy Maricopa County, Arizona.

Adams’s wife Alysia Adams, was also arrested Thursday. She is being held on child neglect charges.

Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

While the intense search for Athena continues, McIntyre Law Chopper 3 captured video of authorities searching an open field in rural Grady County on yesterday with no signs of Athena.