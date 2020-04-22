Update Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Dewey, Comanche & Stephens counties

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service in Norman has issued updated Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Southern Dewey, Central Comanche and Western Stephens counties.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 12:45 a.m. for Southern Dewey and Central Comanche counties and until 12:30 a.m. in Western Stephens County.

Community members are urged to stay safe by going into an interior room in the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Severe thunderstorms that prompted the warnings were located nine miles east of Leedey, moving east at 35 miles per hour, near Medicine Park, moving southeast at 30 miles per hour and five miles southwest of Duncan, moving northeast at 60 miles per hour.