Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Update Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Dewey, Comanche & Stephens counties

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service in Norman has issued updated Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Southern Dewey, Central Comanche and Western Stephens counties.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 12:45 a.m. for Southern Dewey and Central Comanche counties and until 12:30 a.m. in Western Stephens County.

Community members are urged to stay safe by going into an interior room in the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Severe thunderstorms that prompted the warnings were located nine miles east of Leedey, moving east at 35 miles per hour, near Medicine Park, moving southeast at 30 miles per hour and five miles southwest of Duncan, moving northeast at 60 miles per hour.

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 62°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 80° 62°

Wednesday

70° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 70° 50°

Thursday

79° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 79° 58°

Friday

72° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 72° 52°

Saturday

69° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 69° 49°

Sunday

74° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 74° 58°

Monday

78° / 60°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 78° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
66°

62°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

63°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
63°

62°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

61°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

61°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
61°

61°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
61°

61°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

66°

11 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
66°

64°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
64°

64°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
64°

66°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

68°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
68°

65°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
65°

66°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

65°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
65°

63°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

62°

8 PM
Showers
40%
62°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

Top Stories

More News

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter