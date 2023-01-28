OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released a report on the “Silver Alert” concerning 75 year old David Mobley that was sent out last Saturday.

Police officials confirm that Mobley died in a crash on I-40 just three miles west of Muldrow, Oklahoma. According to the OHP report, the fatal crash happened on January 20th and states that Mobley rear ended someone before running off the road causing his truck to spark and become engulfed in flames.

The initial cause of the collision is still under investigation.