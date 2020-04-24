UPDATE: Suspect accused of deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have arrested the man who they say shot and killed a person Thursday morning.
Israel Pointer was located at NE 36th and Kelley and arrested without incident, according to a post on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s official Facebook page.
Police were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of NW 10th Street.
They found a person shot dead at the scene.
“Officers located a male victim suffering from trauma consistent with homicide,” police said in the post.
Officers gathered information and developed Pointer as a suspect.
Investigators have not yet determined what led to the shooting.