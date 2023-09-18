OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department has now released the name of the individual that led Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in a highspeed chase throughout the metro area late Friday afternoon.

On Friday, McIntryre Law Chopper 4 picked up the chase on the Kilpatrick Turnpike that started around 5:30 p.m. and ended peacefully just before 6 p.m. as the driver of the pickup truck came to a stop in a grassy area next to the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Rockwell.

Police officials now say Nicholas Vanbrunt, the driver, is wanted on several warrants.

He is currently in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on multiple charges, including reckless driving, eluding police officer, carry or possess firearm by convicted felon and grand larceny.

Nicholas Vanbrunt, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center

Vanbrunt and a female passenger were taken into custody without incident.

No further information on the female passenger has been released.