Update @ 10:44 p.m. – KFOR’s Nick Camper is on the scene assessing the damage and in speaking with the Police Chief of Noble, he confirmed that the downtown intersection took a hard hit with structural damage in Noble and there currently are no injuries. Everyone at this time is reported to be accounted for according to Collin Hooks a volunteer firefighter out of Kansas.

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Noble. KFOR’s trackers were on the scene and saw power flashes and debri flying.

KFOR’s trackers were reporting some flash flooding.

Parts of Noble have lost power. Emergency crews are already at the scene assessing damage.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

