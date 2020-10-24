UPDATE: Victim dies after Friday night shooting, police identify suspect and victim

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified the suspect and victim in a deadly shooting that happened Friday night near Northeast 18th and Lottie.

Police say the victim, Michael Morris, lived at the house where the shooting happened. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect, J.L. Gibson, was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.

Police say he and the victim knew each other, but they have not identified a motive yet.

There were a number of people at the house, including children.

Neighbors in the area recall seeing several police cars.

“They were all up and down the…all this was blocked off, 18th was blocked off, Lottie, 17th was blocked off. I was surprised I was able to get in here,” Staffan Davis said.

She says there are often get-togethers in the area.

“They party. Somebody must’ve pulled a gun out,” Davis said.

She says she’s not surprised by what happened.

“It happens in this neighborhood all the time,” she said. “[It makes me feel] unsafe. That’s why I have an alarm system.”

