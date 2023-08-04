TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says the victim in the flagpole attack is a miracle.

Authorities say the violent encounter happened outside a Sonic in South Tulsa where two men involved got into an altercation that ended up in a gruesome attack.

Police say the suspect grabbed the flagpole and ran at the victim like you would see in a war movie and stabbed him through the head. The suspect, Clinton Collins, has been charged with felony maiming and the victim, according to police officials, is expected to survive but most likely will lose his eye.