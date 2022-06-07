LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area.

The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Sacha McNack, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The caller told KHP they saw the van McNack was driving weaving through traffic, as well as speeding up and slowing down, before leaving the highway, hitting a tree, and catching fire.

In addition, the caller reported to KHP that they ran to the car and pulled the three children, a 7-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old, from the car.

According to Lehnherr, the responding trooper was two miles away. Upon arrival at the scene, the trooper and the caller attempted to pull McNack from the van but were unsuccessful due to the fire.

McNack was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven-year-old Alec was taken in critical condition to a children’s hospital in Kansas City. Five-year-old Maddie and 3-year-old Joey were both taken in serious condition to a hospital in Emporia.