WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – This Memorial weekend, Oklahomans are grieving with the family of Wes Foster.

Foster was a worker at the Wynnewood refinery and his daughter posted online that he died from his injuries on Friday.

According to officials, explosions and fire initially injured two workers early Tuesday at CVR Energy. The incident happened in a gasoline, hydro treated area at the facility, which is part of the gasoline refining process.

Authorities say the accident is under investigation and it could take months.

The second injured employee Eli Warren is still in the hospital.