OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – UPS is expecting to hire hundreds of seasonal employees in Oklahoma City for the upcoming holiday rush.

According to UPS, it plans to hire around 980 new seasonal employees in OKC alone, and more than 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide. Almost 80% of those positions don’t even require an interview.

Officials say the company’s digital-first process takes around 20 minutes for most people.

UPS has released some quick facts regarding its jobs:

UPS is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) drivers and package handlers – by offering industry leading wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.

Seasonal hourly pay rates begin at $21 per hour for package handlers and driver helpers. Driving jobs begin at $23 per hour.

UPS creates jobs that pay leading wages and benefits, and offers great opportunities for promotion and paid education for employees who stay with the company.

For more information, visit jobs-ups.com.