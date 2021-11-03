UPS planning to hire 1,000 seasonal employees in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are in need of a job, UPS says it is looking to hire at least 1,000 seasonal employees in the Oklahoma City area.

The company is hosting the ‘UPS Brown Friday’ hiring event from Thursday through Saturday. Nationally, the company plans to hire 60,000 employees.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

To learn more about the hiring event in Oklahoma City and the jobs available, visit the UPS website.

Those who are unable to attend a hiring fair can still apply easily online, at UPSjobs.com.

Full- and part-time seasonal positions are an entry point for permanent employment at UPS.

UPS is also offering current employees $200 for every eligible employee referral they submit.