OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking to make a little extra cash this holiday season, UPS wants to hear from you.

UPS announced that it expects to hire more than 1,400 seasonal employees in the Oklahoma City area ahead of the holiday rush.

Officials say the process from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer can take 25 minutes. Also, nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

The company is filling full and part-time seasonal positions by offering competitive wages across multiple shifts. Seasonal package car and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $21 per hour.

Officials say if you want something more consistent, seasonal is the way to start. They say nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holiday season.

Applicants should apply at jobs-ups.com. If you are a UPS employee, you can refer friends and family for UPS jobs at ups.loop.jobs.