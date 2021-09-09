UPS to hire 1,400 seasonal employees in Oklahoma City area

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: A United Parcel Service logo is pictured on April 29, 2020 in New York City. Shares of United Parcel Service, UPS, dropped after the package delivery company reported their first-quarter earnings that fell below expectations. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holiday season is just around the corner, and UPS is already preparing for the uptick in packages being sent across the country.

On Thursday, UPS announced that it expects to hire nearly 1,400 seasonal employees in the Oklahoma City area.

Officials say they anticipate an increase in the number of packages being sent, beginning in October 2021. That increase will likely continue through January 2022.

“We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” said Nando Cesarone, President, U.S. Operations. “We plan to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, many of whom will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying. Our seasonal hires will help us provide the most reliable service in the industry, just like we did last year.”

The company is filling full-time and part-time seasonal positions, primarily package handlers, drivers, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers.

Over the last three years, about one-third of people hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over.

UPS encourages everyone applying for a seasonal job to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com.