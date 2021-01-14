Upside down U.S. flag with writing calling Rep. Tom Cole “Insurrectionist Enabler” placed outside congressman’s office

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An upside down United States flag with the message “Tom Cole Insurrectionist Enabler” inscribed on it was placed outside the Norman office of U.S. Rep. Tom Cole.

Cole, who serves Oklahoma’s 4th congressional district, voted against the Electoral College vote to confirm President-elect Joe Biden as the newly elected U.S. President, hours after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, disrupting an earlier vote count.

The mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 6, damaging property and injuring Capitol police officers as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting Electoral College votes.

KFOR reached out to Cole regarding the upside down flag and received the following response:

“Taking criticism is part of being an elected official. But no one should ever disrespect the American flag when making their point.” U.S. Rep. Tom Cole