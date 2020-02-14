Uptown District to close for ‘Open Streets OKC’ event this spring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An event that encourages residents to get moving is taking over a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

The event, Open Streets OKC, will be held along Northwest 23rd from Robinson to Western Ave.

A portion of Northwest 23rd in the Uptown District will close to motorized traffic to encourage active transportation such as biking, walking, skating or dancing which promotes healthier residents.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 5, residents can enjoy music, vendors and family-friendly activities throughout the area.

The alcohol and tobacco free event is also pet-friendly, as long as pets are on a leash and owners clean up after their four-legged friends.

