OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Uptown 23rd District Association and Business Improvement District is throwing a free block party.

On Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of NW 23rd Street and N Walker Ave, you can expect food, music, and community. Local vendors will be attending to show OKC what they have to offer.

“We’re excited to connect local vendors with people from the neighborhood and beyond. This district has so much to offer and we’re excited to provide a fun event to showcase it!” said Kelsey Chilcoat, Uptown Outside Chair and Board Secretary.

Uptown Outside block party invitation

Beginning at 4 pm, there will be live music as well as various businesses offering food, drinks, and fun.