Urban Air Adventure Park to reopen to the public with COVID-19 safety protocols

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular indoor amusement park is reopening to the general public this weekend.

Urban Air Adventure Park will reopen first on May 28 for all essential workers and their families for the “Fly First” event. The park will then reopen to the general public on May 30.

All those who serve on the frontlines, including, but not limited to, medical professionals, caregivers, first responders, law enforcement personnel as well as grocery store employees, postal and delivery workers, among others, can fly first by signing up for a two-hour block on Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., during which time they can come in at no cost.

All existing Urban Air members are invited to sign up for two-hour time blocks for Friday, and stop by the park a full day ahead of the general public.

Frontline workers, members and the general public can make reservation now at this link. And, anyone who buys a ticket from now through Saturday, May 30 will receive 50% off their admission.

For the health and well-being of guests and team members, Urban Air has implemented the following key safety procedures. Comprehensive details on Urban Air’s complete park safety protocols are available here.

Enhanced cleaning procedures (hourly maintenance as well as deep cleanings)

Temperatures taken of all guests and team members

All team members must wear masks

Limited capacity on all attractions, maintaining appropriate social distancing during the two-hour reservations

Strategically placed hand sanitizers throughout high traffic areas including the front entrance, café, attraction entrances and exits and party rooms

Cashless food service

Gloves and masks are available for purchase

Urban Air Adventure Park is located at 2800 S Telephone Rd. in Moore.