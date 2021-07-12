Urban League giving away school uniforms to Oklahoma families

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While there are still several weeks of summer break before kids start heading back to class, a local organization is helping families prepare for the next school year.

The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City has teamed up with Sonic America’s Drive-In to donate 300 gift cards worth $50 for school uniforms at the Urban League’s 13th Annual Back to School Bash.

The Back to School Bash will occur on Saturday, July 24 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be a drive-thru event.

“The Back to School Bash proves to be one our most efficient special events. This year we will use the contactless, drive-through concept again to keep the public and our staff and volunteers safe,” said Shani Nealy, Senior Vice President.

Organizers say a link will be active on the group’s Facebook page on July 15 and July 16, which can be used to register up to two children for the event.

Participants will have to provide enrollment documents to make sure that families meet the criteria for the event.

One of the following items (from the past or upcoming school year) is required when you complete the registration link: report card, student ID card, a letter from principal/school, school portal printout, class schedule, certificate of achievement/completion, and completed enrollment form.

For more information about Back to School Bash, please contact the Urban League at 405-424-5243, extension 164.